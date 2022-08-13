FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Show animals are a big part of the State Fair, and one local woman from Rock, West Virginia, is keeping up with her tradition.

The Mountain Trail Stables came to the West Virginia State Fair to show off their horses. Shirley Trail has made it a tradition to come to the State Fair for over 58 years.

Trail, who is the owner and operator of the stables, said it is a year-round job getting them ready for competition.

“You’ve got to wash them, do that little extra finish,” Trail said. “Fix the hair and all that, so that when you get to the show ring, you’re at your best.”

Trail showed one horse, who is a world champion in the International Friesian Horse Show Association. Trail said she wanted this since she was a little girl.

“Since I was 13 years old, I wanted to train horses, give riding lessons, and teach people to ride, and that’s what inspired me,” Trail said. “The fact that when I was growing up there wasn’t anybody to help me, and I figured well everyone needs help.”

Trail added she will keep coming to the state fair as long as she possibly can.