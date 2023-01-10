GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK) — The Braxton County Sheriff’s Department posted a flyer for three horses that went missing out of Gassaway, West Virginia, on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The nonprofit Stolen Horse International (NetPosse) is helping owner Britni Adams find the horses.

Stolen Horse International said someone learned around the horses’ feeding time that they were missing from Straight Fork Road. The owner immediately contacted the nonprofit and posted information on Facebook.

Adams also filed a report with BCSD and animal control after a thorough search of her farm, according to Stolen Horse International. Adams said she is extremely concerned.

“I am so worried about my babies. They’ve been with our family for a long time. On Wednesday, around [1 o’clock] or so, a family member called me and said he couldn’t find the horses when he went to feed them. We searched the fence and found that the fence that crossed the creek got washed out. That may be how they got out of their field.” Britni Adams

The three horses are pictured and described below (photos and information courtesy of BCSD and NetPosse):

Name: Chase

Breed: Paint Quarter Horse

Gender: Male (gelding)

Age: 6

Color: White/brown

Height: 15 hands

NetPosse ID #: 5744 Name: Bo

Breed: Mini Donkey

Gender: Male (jack)

Age: 10

Color: Grey (may look brownish)

Height: Not provided

NetPosse ID #: 5742 Name: Lakota

Breed: Gypsy Vanner

Gender: Male (stallion)

Age: 6

Color: Black/white

Height: About 14 hands

NetPosse ID #: 5743

NetPosse encouraged the public to go to its Facebook post for a shareable/printable flyer of the missing horses.

Anyone with information on the horses’ whereabouts should call owner Britni Adams at (304) 644-4459 or the Braxton County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 765-3983.