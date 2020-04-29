West Virginia woman speaks out after COVID-19 diagnosis

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – So far more than 42,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the Mountain State. More than 1,000 of those tests came back positive. Today 13 News spoke with someone who no longer wants to hide her diagnosis, but inform people about how serious the illness really is.

“I’m tired. I’m just so tired. I don’t think I am going to make it, “41-year-old Lameesha McNeil of Charleston explains a scary conversation she had with her daughter’s father before finding out she was positive for COVID-19.

McNeil says she got extremely sick, had a hard time breathing, and lost her sense of taste and smell.

“Long story short, I ate a whole lemon, and it did not bother me,” McNeil says.

But it wasn’t until her heart started racing that she went to the doctor to get checked out and the mood quickly changed.

“Masks over their face along with the other mask underneath it you know the thicker type gloves the whole covered up uniform, ya know. It scared me half to death,” McNeils tells 13 News about her first visit to the doctor’s office when they decided to test her.

The next day McNeil became a statistic.

Her results came back positive and she was forced into quarantine. She documented her experience to keep her sanity.

“I don’t know which day it is … that I … how long I’ve been in my room with this coronavirus … if I could scream I would,” McNeil says in a home video, documenting her recovery.

13 News reporter Hannah Goetz asks on a video chat, “Lameehsa, you said at one point you didn’t even believe in all of this, then once you tested positive you were ashamed a little bit, so why did you decide today to speak up?”

McNeils replied, “People are dying from this. I could have lost my life and been in that number … if I wasn’t so stubborn I wouldn’t have had to go through that the way I did … you should take it seriously I’m one that can attest to that, I wasn’t wearing gloves to the store. I wasn’t wearing a mask to my wound care treatment.”

McNeil still isn’t sure where she contracted the coronavirus from. Her quarantine is officially up Friday but she says she will be taking it easy until she regains some body strength back.

