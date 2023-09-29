CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charity organizations like Manna Meal are asking for help from the public because a long-term government shutdown would mean thousands of people across the state could not use their federal benefits to find their next meal, like SNAP benefits and WIC benefits.

Amidst talk of the federal shutdown, multiple organizations are preparing for a higher need in terms of access to food.

“Unfortunately, with this still record high increases in food, and they continue to rise, people that are suffering from hunger are literally on a cliff. This shutdown could completely push them off that cliff to where they don’t know what they’re going to do for their next meal,” Manna Meal Executive Director Amy Wolfe said.

The possibility of a federal government shutdown would disrupt many services, just like West Virginia’s SNAP and WIC benefits that provide food to low-income families.

SNAP provides food to over 150 households across West Virginia, and WIC provides food and baby formula to over 30,000 women and children in the state.

“If you’re not affected, your neighbors are affected. People you know, love and care about are being affected by this shutdown. It’s affecting people throughout the state,” Sean O’Leary said. Leary is the Senior Policy Analyst with the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy.

Not having access to food support is a growing concern among people in need and organizations who stand to help.

“If the benefits go away, it definitely could impact someone’s ability to take care of themselves, feed their family,” Wolfe said.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced that SNAP, WIC and TANF will be protected and receive funds until the end of October if the shutdown happens.

SNAP and WIC recipients will have some time to adjust to a shutdown, but concerns are still high.

“You want that money in the economy. It’s a big deal in West Virginia. SNAP really helps the economy. You don’t want to see people not using their benefits because they’re afraid they’re going to go away,” O’Leary said.

For this reason, food banks like Manna Meal are preparing to serve more people if SNAP and WIC funding disappears, but this is not a light burden to bear.

“I think we’ll have to rely on our neighbors and other community partners, and we’ll all come together and face this head on,” Wolfe said.