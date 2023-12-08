CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Pearl Harbor Survivor Bob Batterson of Mason, West Virginia, passed away in South Texas in August 2023 at 102-years-old after living a life of service. But just months before his passing, he spoke with WOWK 13 News Anchor Pat Simon while both were in Texas about his experience on that tragic morning.

Batterson remembered vividly the wake-up call he received on Sunday morning, December 7, 1941. He was in the Navy at his duty station, Pearl Harbor, when the Japanese attacked on that fateful morning.

At first, Batterson thought it was a drill, but then he looked outside and saw the world change right before his eyes.

“We knew we were at war,” said Batterson.

Batterson witnessed Japanese bombers dropping fury on our helpless U.S. fleet off the coast of Hawaii. It felt like a sucker punch knowing so many of his friends lost their lives in the surprise attack.

“A majority of them never knew … never knew when that bomb hit … and killed practically all hands. They just died like that,” said Batterson.

2,390 American service members and civilians were killed. The U.S. was pulled into World War II.

Soon after the attack, Batterson stepped up and joined the fight.

“There’s no doubt of what was expected of us and what we were expected to do,” he remembered.

Batterson earned his naval aviator wings, and by 1944, the Mountaineer combat pilot was steering his F6F Hellcat fighter plane above the coast of Japan, ready to attack. Then, word came that the Japanese surrendered.

After the war, Batterson came home and completed a long tour of duty in the U.S. Navy. He vowed for the rest of his life that he would do everything in his power to keep his beloved country from getting attacked again. Wherever he found an audience, he always mentioned Pearl Harbor.

“This is a good way for us to make sure that we remember those guys, and we don’t forget they died for us and we’ve got to protect our country as best we can,” said Batterson.

Batterson continued his life of service by volunteering for three decades aboard the USS Lexington Museum in Corpus Christi, Texas.

He conducted tours, describing the attack on Pearl Harbor and teaching lessons he had hoped we learned from that terrifying day.

But eventually, the September 11, 2001 terror attacks happened, and Batterson felt like Americans dropped their guard again.

In his final days, Batterson’s hope was that every American would get involved, stay alert and find a way to reunite behind a common purpose of freedom.

“If more and more Americans would do it, we’d have a stronger nation. We’d have a future that’s assured,” said Batterson.

That future – Batterson believed – is what 16 million Americans fought for after the attack that day “that would live in infamy.”