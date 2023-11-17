CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginians have the chance to submit photos that will be displayed on trees in the Charleston Capitol building in honor of United States military members and first responders.

Photos as well as their respective submission forms and tags, based on whether it is for military recognition or first responder recognition, must be received by Nov. 28. People are asked to only turn in photocopies as submitted photos will not be returned.

According to a release from the office of Governor Jim Justice, the submitted photos will be placed on two “recognition trees” located in the west rotunda of the main Capitol building during the holidays. There will also be third tree on display decorated by Gold Star mothers and families.

Submissions can be emailed at kate.e.morris@wv.gov, or mailed to:

West Virginia Governor’s Mansion

ATTN: Katie Morris

1716 Kanawha Boulevard East

Charleston, WV 25305