KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Hundreds of West Virginians celebrated New Year’s Day in State Parks as part of the “First Day Hikes” program.

America’s State Parks hold free guided hikes across the U.S. every New Year’s Day to encourage people to go outdoors, including in West Virginia.

The Kanawha State Forest offered five trail tours, including the Spotted Salamander Trail, the CCC Snipe Trail and Shrewsbury Hollow Road, the Old Growth Forest hike, the Overlook Rock Trail, and the Forest Loop hike. The tours ranged from as short as three-tenths of a mile long to six miles long.

Staff members at the forest celebrated the program by handing out “First Day Hikes” patches to the hundreds of hikers who took part.

Hiking on New Year’s Day has become a yearly tradition for families in the state, including Andrew Wessels and his daughter.

“My daughter wants to do something very short and simple. I’m on board with that too,” Wessels said. “People just want to get out and about a little bit. It’s hopeful for spring coming in the not-too-distant future. It’s a good way to get exercise going after the holiday season.”

For Carl McLaughlin, hiking the CCC Snipe Trail is a way of remembering his childhood, as well as making new friends along the way.

“You get to meet people who are going to be outside a lot. I’m hoping you might be able to meet some people throughout the year who do some more hiking and get you out,” McLaughlin said. “You’re hitting the refresh button and now you got to forget about everything that passed. It’s a great hope for the future. I think it’s a great hope.”

Guided hiking tours were held at state parks across West Virginia, including Blackwater Falls, Cedar Creek, Bluestone and many more.