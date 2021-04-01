West Virginian’s could qualify for more affordable health care

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Starting this Thursday, health insurance plans could be more affordable for many West Virginian’s right away.

“We’ve seen tens of thousands of families able to get coverage, but what this is going to do is expand it even further,” said Jeremy Smith, program director at WV Navigator.

The expansion – and a new enrollment period – was announced by President Biden in March.

Under the revised plan, even high income earners will now be able to qualify for some of that lower priced coverage.

Here’s how.

Anyone who is not eligible for insurance through Medicare, Medicaid, or employer-based insurance is eligible for Marketplace insurance under the Affordable Care Act’s provisions.

“What we really want to do is get the word out to anybody in West Virginia that doesn’t have health insurance, now is the time to look. Prices are going to be more affordable than ever and even people that didn’t qualify before… they’ll be able to see lower prices as well.”

Smith says four in five people are expected to get a plan for $10 or less thru the program. Premiums will decrease on average by $50 per person per month or by $85 per policy per month.

“We know that if you don’t have health insurance and one accident happens or one surgery happens – or you get sick and weren’t expecting it – it can add up and it can rack up a lot of medical bills. So this is a really good alternative if somebody can’t get insurance thru their job,” Smith said.

Even is someone is already signed up with Marketplace, they’re encouraged to log back in and update their application to get the new prices.

To sign up, click here.