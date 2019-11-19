West Virginians head north for insulin relief

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- Rising insulin prices have become a national issue but with the highest rates of diabetes seen in West Virginia, it’s a problem that hits close to home.

“The cost in the U.S. has skyrocketed… up 64% since January 2014. Yet, this life-saving medicine can be purchased much more cheaply in Canada,” said Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, (D) Monongalia.

The growing pressure to afford the life saving drug has West Virginians and lawmakers heading to Canada December 8 to buy insulin and bring it back.

“He’s got to have it, period. I would go wherever I needed to to be able to afford it…” said one mother at a press conference at the State Capitol Tuesday.

Lawmakers are taking this fight one step further though. When they return from Canada they are planning to put forth legislation that will help combat the growing cost. Fleischauer says she is planning a bill that would either lower the cost of insulin by lowering copay amounts or allowing the importation of the drug.