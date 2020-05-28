West Virginians recovered from COVID-19 twice as many as currently ill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate is currently listed at 2.11%.

As of 10 a.m., May 28, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 90,315 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,906 total positive cases, 1,211 recoveries and 74 deaths.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the WV DHHR says its dashboard now includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases (listed as Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include:

Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (286/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (58/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (23/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (163/3), Kanawha (214/2), Lewis (6/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (51/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (39/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (121/9), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (9/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (16/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (117/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, according to the WV DHHR.

