West Virginians recovered from COVID-19 twice as many as currently ill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate is currently listed at 2.11%.
As of 10 a.m., May 28, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 90,315 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,906 total positive cases, 1,211 recoveries and 74 deaths.
In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the WV DHHR says its dashboard now includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.
Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases (listed as Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include:
Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (286/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (58/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (23/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (163/3), Kanawha (214/2), Lewis (6/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (51/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (39/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (121/9), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (9/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (16/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (117/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, according to the WV DHHR.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- West Virginians recovered from COVID-19 twice as many as currently ill
- Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man’s death; 1 killed
- Missing hiker in Kanawha State Forest found
- DMV provides hotline number for appointments in regional offices
- Wayne County Sheriff arrests ‘illusive’ man on drug charges
- 7-year-old puts on prom for his graduating babysitter
- History in the making as House casts proxy votes in pandemic
- Kansas soldier uses vehicle to stop active shooter, likely saving ‘countless lives’
- Corps Campgrounds set to open in Kentucky and Virginia
- Public library to offer books in the mall by end of June