CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Powerball jackpot is now at $1 billion, which means many West Virginians are going to their local gas station to have a chance to win a bunch of cash.

We spoke to Charleston residents buying their lottery tickets and what they would do with the cash.

“Definitely paying off student loans for myself and some friends and family,” Ashley Spangler said. “We’ve joked about what we’d do, it’s like one of the top things.”

“Making sure that my kids are taken care of. I’ve got four and 11 grandbabies so, yes, making sure all of them are well-off and no problems, no worries,” Sanija Fox said.

If you win and choose to get the cash all at once, you’ll net $516.8 million. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was in April 2023; they won nearly $253 million. The largest Powerball jackpot was in November 2022 when it reached more than $2 billion.

While we are not there yet, if no one wins, it will continue to climb.