CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of 2024 is less than a week away, and you know the saying – “New Year, new me!” It’s a phrase tossed around at the end and the beginning of each year.

This means people are starting to think about their New Year’s resolutions. WOWK 13 News asked around the area what some people had in mind for their resolutions to start the new year off on the right foot.

“To be more encouraging to other people, to see more of the world, or the Untied States at least, and to be less hard on myself and just have fun and remember life’s short,” said Melissa, a local resident.

Many people set goals based on finance management, fitness, improving their mental health, or just improving their outlook on life as potential goals in the new year.

Another common theme for many people in the beginning of each year is to be more health conscious. Going on a diet is high on the list as one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions, but getting it right is always the hard part. One area nutritionist says there are ways to make sure your diet plans are both safe and successful.

“It’s really easy to get lost in the New Year’s hype, and set really lofty goals, but the key to success is to set small, key manageable changes,” said Nutritionist Dr. Stephanie Lanham. “Things like incorporating a short walk into your routine or eating an extra serving of fruits and vegetables. It’s the little steps that lead to big changes overtime.”

She also says it’s important to enjoy every bite of your meal.

In the same vein, gyms see a major boost in their population in the New Year.

“My New Year’s resolution this year is to build a stronger relationship with my brothers and sisters. Also to get back in the gym and work out more. Instead of three days, I’m going to go five days each week,” said Mikah Dudley, a Kanawha County resident.

For those getting into the gym for the first time or returning after a hiatus, one local gym owner says starting small is the way to go.

“The most important thing is to start very simple – two days a week doing some spring training, total body strength training, getting you out, going for a 15 minute walk. If you didn’t walk at all, just do that. It’s very simple. It’s attainable, it’s achievable, and it’s something you can do on a week in, week out basis,” said Brandon Walters, owner of BStrong24.

Walters also says resolutions can be hard to keep, and that the gym fad sometimes fades within five to six weeks.