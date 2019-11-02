West Virginian’s still without power following Thursday’s storm

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Update: As of Saturday morning, around 5,400 customers who lost electric service as a result of the storm still need service restored. Around 2,400 of those customers are in West Virginia.

According to Appalachian Power, the vast majority of West Virginia customers currently out of power should have service restored by tonight, and the remainder will have service restored by Sunday night. The service restoration effort is expected to be complete Sunday night.

Original Story: West Virginians are still left without power following Thursday afternoon’s storm.

Heavy winds and rain ravaged through the region leaving nearly 40,000 Appalachian Power customers without power.

“This is kind of devastating to me right now. I’m not used to this”, says Boone County resident Daryll Stillwell.

More than 300 lineworkers from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio have been working around the clock to return power to customers.

“They’ve been working 16 hours, go home get some rest, come back and do it again and that’s pretty much the cycle that we’re in”, says Phil Moye of Appalachian Power, “It works well because they get the most productivity and it keeps people from getting fatigued and working safely. So we’re making good progress and are going to continue to do that until we get everyone back on”.

Appalachian Power restored a majority of power Friday evening but will continue to work on the harder-hit areas throughout the weekend.

