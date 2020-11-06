West Virginians weigh in on presidential race and court battles

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The U.S. presidential race is still up in the air, two days after Election Day. Neither President Donald Trump nor former Vice President Joe Biden has officially reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to claim victory. Trump is already challenging some ballot counts in court, and at least one West Virginia lawmaker of the president’s party is urging patience.

“If you look back in 2000 which is where we had the experience obviously with Bush v Gore. The court decisions came quickly and I think that is what we would hope for, a quick decision, if it has to go to the court. But I think we need to count every legal vote and then let those results stand,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Senator Capito, says if Trump ultimately loses, he’s needs to be gracious and dignified.

“He should be respectful of the process and respectful of our country, and have a peaceful transfer of power if that’s what happens,” Capito said.

In 1960, John Kennedy has a similar razor thin victory over Richard Nixon. Nixon, was urged to challenge the outcome but did not fearing he’d divide the nation. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones, says Trump needs to consider that option.

“But O think President Trumps has got to ask himself two questions. Is this dividing this country” And am I contributing to that divide, because we are already so divided,” said Danny Jones, former Charleston mayor.

Both former Mayor Jones and Senator Capito, will be among our guests this weekend on Inside West Virginia Politics.

“So far President Trump has filed lawsuits in four states, but more legal action could be coming,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.