West Virginians weigh-in on the ‘For the People Act’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — U.S. elections would fundamentally change if the ‘For the People Act’ is approved.

The bill would allow same-day voter registration on Election Day, mandate two weeks of early voting in all states, and make the vote by mail privilege used during COVID-19 permanent. It would also crack down on so-called ‘Dark Money’ political contributions.

“Even a candidate for a part-time state legislative office has to raise a lot of money to run for office. And they get backed by these kind of nameless groups, on both sides of the political spectrum, and you don’t where that money comes from,” said Rick Staton, a “For the People Act” supporter.

Supporters say some public funding of campaigns might level the playing field. But critics aren’t convinced. They believe elections should be managed by individual states.

“States run our elections. The Federal Government does not run our elections. And this bill would prevent any Voter ID law. You know we think that that is smart, to have a Voter ID law,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Critics say Voter ID laws, and other measures now being approved by Republican-dominated legislatures can suppress voter turnout. The ‘For the People Act’ has already passed the U.S. House by a wide margin.

“U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has said he will oppose the ‘For the People Act.” That means if a vote were held today, there would be 49 yes votes in the U.S. Senate and 51 no votes,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

