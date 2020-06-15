West Virginia’s 2020 Primary and the future of Mountain State elections

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode, we talk with Professor Robert Rupp with West Virginia Wesleyan and those running for West Virginia Secretary of State including incumbent Mac Warner and Natalie Tennant about how they each believe the current pandemic impacted last week’s Primary election. We also begin the discussion of November’s General Election by talking about the Secretary of State race.

Robert Rupp explains ‘a campaign without traditional campaigning’

In segment 1, Professor Robert Rupp with West Virginia Wesleyan explains how this year’s primary was a “campaign without traditional campaigning” and how Gov. Jim Justice helped secure the Republican nomination by how he managed West Virginia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

How teacher protests and negative ads changed the race

In segment 2, Rupp explains what he described as the teacher protest movement that helped secure Amy Grady victory in the State Senator District 4’s Republican Primary over incumbent and current Senate President Mitch Carmichael and how the negative ads often shown during elections help to poison the atmosphere of the race.

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner gives thoughts on mail-in ballots

In segment 3, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner explains how he thinks the West Virginia Primary went with the increased number of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus and how he thinks current conditions will impact November’s General Election.

Natalie Tennant explains why state should continue mail-in ballots

In segment 4, Natalie Tennant, who will challenge incumbent Mac Warner for West Virginia Secretary of State in November explains why she believes West Virginia should elect her and why she thinks West Virginia should continue allowing mail-in ballots.

