CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released data from the fall firearm buck hunting season, and harvests are down 7.5% from last year.

According to a press release, almost 49,000 bucks were harvested last year compared to this year’s 45,155. Paul Johansen, chief of the Wildlife Resources Section, said that bad weather during the first few days of the Nov. 20 through Dec. 3 season along with less available food this year, may have affected hunter success.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The harvest during the 2023 traditional buck firearm season was expected to be lower than that of 2022,” Johansen said.

While most of the state’s harvest was down, southeastern West Virginia, actually saw a 19% increase. Greenbrier (1,892), Pendleton (1,413), Monroe (1,396), Pocahontas (1,236) and Fayette (1,226) counties, which are in that region of West Virginia, were among the top 10 harvest counties.

Other top-harvesting counties this year were Randolph (1,604), Preston (1,413), Braxton (1,394), Hardy (1,329) and Kanawha (1,242).

These numbers only include bucks that were harvested during the fall firearm season and do not include harvests from bow/crossbow season or antlerless deer. Hunters who still want a chance to get a buck in 2023 can take advantage of the rest of archery/crossbow season, which runs until the end of the year, or muzzleloader season which runs from Dec. 11-17.