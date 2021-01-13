West Virginia’s 85th legislative session begins

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia House and Senate gaveled in at noon per the state constitution for the state’s 85th legislative session. Members are in both chambers, masked and socially distanced as they can.
The beginning of this current two-year session looks a bit different amid the pandemic, with press and public are restricted in their attendance, although a small number are allowed.
In the House session, Delegate Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) has been re-elected as Speaker of the House. State Senator Craig Blair (R-Berkeley) was sworn in as the Senate President of West Virginia’s 85th Legislative Session.
This one-day session is an organizational day to appoint committe chairs, electing officers, appointing the sergeant at arms and other formalities before the House and Senate meets again next month to get to the legislation.
