WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – Academy Days is returning in-person this fall, according to U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s office.

This fall, Capito will host Academy days for West Virginia students who are interested in Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships and other opportunities within U.S. service academies.

Academy Days events times and dates will include:

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at South Charleston High School – 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at Woodrow Wilson High School – 400 Stanaford Road, Beckley.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Musselman High School – 126 Excellence Way, Inwood.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at University High School – 131 Baker’s Ridge Road, Morgantown.

According to Capito’s office, service academy representatives and ROTC scholarship representatives will be t the event along with Capito’s staff to provide information about the academy nomination application process.

“One of my most important responsibilities as a U.S. Senator is nominating young West Virginians for admissions to our nation’s service academies, and it is one that I look forward to every year,” Capito said. “I encourage all West Virginia students, parents and educators interested in learning more about this incredible and prestigious opportunity to attend one of the Academy Days this fall. doing so will provide them – and their families – with a better understanding of what it means to attend the U.S. Airforce, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, Military/West Point and the Naval Academy and obtain an ROTC scholarship.”