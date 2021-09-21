West Virginia’s active COVID-19 cases continue new decline

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state’s active COVID-19 cases are continuing to drop after reaching a record-setting pandemic high of 29,744 active cases on Thursday, Sept. 16. the state’s active cases have dropped steadily over the past four days. Today, there are currently 17,435 active COVID-19 cases reported in the state.

Health officials also say a total of 204,896 West Virginians have now recovered from COVID-19.

The state is also reporting 1,337 new COVID-19 cases bringing West Virginia to a total of 225,772 cases reported throughout the pandemic.

According to the WV DHHR, West Virginia now has a total of 1,876 reported Delta variant cases along with 2,510 U.K (Alpha) variant cases, eight South African (Beta) variant cases and 36 Brazilian (Gamma) variant cases.

WV DHHR COVID-19 data for Sept. 21, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials also say 17 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 3,441 deaths.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Hancock County, a 70-year old female from Logan County, a 61-year old female from Roane County, an 80-year old female from Marion County, a 71-year old male from Marion County, an 86-year old female from Marion County, a 72-year old male from Brooke County, a 73-year old female from Monroe County, a 62-year old female from Raleigh County, a 59-year old female from Harrison County, an 88-year old female from Raleigh County, a 93-year old female from Marion County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, an 84-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 52-year old female from Logan County.

The state’s current percent positivity rate is listed as 10.99% and the cumulative rate has tied the pandemic’s record high of 5.70% first reached Jan 31, 2021, through Feb. 3, 2021.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Sept. 21, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pocahontas County is now the only county listed as green and no counties are listed in yellow.

Calhoun, Gilmer and Tucker counties are in gold on the map. Counties in orange include Jefferson, Hancock, Ohio, Pleasants, Doddridge, Lewis, Roane, Clay, Summers, Greenbrier, Pendelton, Randolph and Barbour counties.

The remaining 38 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, Braxton, Upshur, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Kanawha, Wayne, Lincoln, Cabell, Putnam, Mason, Jackson, Wood, Wirt, Ritchie, Tyler, Wetzel Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Taylor, Preston, Marshall, Brooke, Grant, Mineral, Hardy, Hampshire, Morgan and Berkeley counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 74.3% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 60.1% are now fully vaccinated. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Current active cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (102), Berkeley (717), Boone (250), Braxton (223), Brooke (150), Cabell (1,221), Calhoun (76), Clay (102), Doddridge (70), Fayette (457), Gilmer (41), Grant (205), Greenbrier (334), Hampshire (222), Hancock (260), Hardy (176), Harrison (847), Jackson (259), Jefferson (369), Kanawha (1,244), Lewis (192), Lincoln (166), Logan (418), Marion (587), Marshall (359), Mason (215), McDowell (261), Mercer (701), Mineral (360), Mingo (346), Monongalia (381), Monroe (164), Morgan (153), Nicholas (286), Ohio (327), Pendleton (69), Pleasants (90), Pocahontas (41), Preston (399), Putnam (655), Raleigh (737), Randolph (188), Ritchie (152), Roane (107), Summers (117), Taylor (168), Tucker (62), Tyler (111), Upshur (325), Wayne (480), Webster (72), Wetzel (193), Wirt (62), Wood (817), Wyoming (349).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Brooke County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12 th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6 th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Clay County 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road South, West Union, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Greenbrier County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV Campground, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Hardy County 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lewis County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 465 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Monongalia County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Preston County 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parking lot across from the Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County 10:00 AM – 12:0 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park (corner of Florida and Madison Streets), Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.