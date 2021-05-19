West Virginia’s active COVID-19 cases drop below 6K

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Active cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State have dropped back down below 6,000 for the first time since March 25. As of Wednesday, May 19, the state is reporting 5,983 currently active cases.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website, the state’s number of active cases had been dropping from its Jan. 10 peak of 29,257 until March 12 when the number reached 5,157 active cases. The number then began to rise again, reaching a second peak of 7,470 on April 11 and remaining above 7,000 until May 9.

WV COVID-19 data for May 19, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says 261 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the state to 159,149 total cases throughout the pandemic. Health officials say 1,681 of those cases have been confirmed as variants with 1,437 cases of the U.K. Variant, five cases of the South African Variant, seven cases of the Brazillian Variant and 232 cases of the California Variant.

According to health officials, 210 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 78 are in the ICU and 35 are on ventilators.

The WV DHHR says four more West Virginians, including a 36-year-old, have died in connection to COVID-19. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 60-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 36-year-old male from Webster County, a 72-year-old male from Kanawha County, and a 67-year-old female from Raleigh County.

The state has received a total of 2,855,156 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.05% and a cumulative rate of 5.12%. The WV DHHR says a total of 150,399 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 850,060 West Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 705,024 eligible West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

West Virginia County Alert System map for May 19, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Nicholas County remains the only county in red. Counties in orange include Mercer, Mingo, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Randolph, Wirt, Pleasants, Wetzel, Hampshire and Morgan counties.

The map lists Raleigh, Wayne, Lincoln, Putnam, Webster, Tyler and Berkeley counties in gold while Cabell, Jackson, Calhoun, Greenbrier, Barbour, Harrison, Doddridge, Marion, Mineral and Jefferson counties are in yellow.

The remaining 26 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,463), Berkeley (12,500), Boone (2,086), Braxton (962), Brooke (2,202), Cabell (8,754), Calhoun (361), Clay (529), Doddridge (609), Fayette (3,467), Gilmer (868), Grant (1,275), Greenbrier (2,835), Hampshire (1,871), Hancock (2,816), Hardy (1,541), Harrison (5,812), Jackson (2,143), Jefferson (4,646), Kanawha (15,087), Lewis (1,228), Lincoln (1,498), Logan (3,165), Marion (4,498), Marshall (3,483), Mason (2,015), McDowell (1,579), Mercer (4,929), Mineral (2,881), Mingo (2,621), Monongalia (9,255), Monroe (1,149), Morgan (1,200), Nicholas (1,772), Ohio (4,240), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (923), Pocahontas (664), Preston (2,911), Putnam (5,212), Raleigh (6,871), Randolph (2,680), Ritchie (718), Roane (640), Summers (827), Taylor (1,232), Tucker (531), Tyler (728), Upshur (1,894), Wayne (3,133), Webster (502), Wetzel (1,362), Wirt (437), Wood (7,831), Wyoming (2,009).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Calhoun County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Calhoun County Middle/High School, (parking lot in front of school), 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.