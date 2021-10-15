West Virginia’s Bridge Day 2021 to be celebrated virtually

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — After announcing the cancellation of one of West Virginia’s largest events, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce decided to celebrate Bridge Day virtually this year by asking the public to share their favorite Bridge Day memories.

The event will be held Saturday, October 16th. This is the second year in a row the event is being held virtually. Bridge Day will be celebrated through social media, and contests will be running on Facebook only from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Chair for the Bridge Day Commission, Becky Sullivan, said a total of five grand prizes will be given away.

“You can sit on your couch, you can drive around in your vehicle, you can drive across the bridge, drive down to the river and watch us celebrate virtual Bridge Day,” Sullivan said.

If you would like a t-shirt for this year’s virtual bridge day, links to purchase one will be on Bridge Day’s social media and website.