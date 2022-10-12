FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – After a two-year hiatus, Bridge Day is back and it’s right around the corner. Thrill seekers all over the country are gearing up for the event on Saturday, Oct. 15.

This year, over 370 people will BASE jump off the 876-foot-high New River Gorge Bridge, which is the third-highest bridge in the nation.

Maura Kistler, a Fayetteville resident, is one of those brave souls.

“I drive back and forth all the time and it never ever loses its power to energize me,” she said. “And now I get an opportunity for a whole new relationship with the bridge and I just think it’s going to be amazing.”

Kistler said it’s something she’s wanted to do for over 30 years but never got the chance to until now.

“I bought a $25 raffle ticket. I saw it on Facebook. A friend of mine pointed it out and it was a fundraiser for Active Southern West Virginia,” she said. “I got a call yesterday mid-day that I had won it. So, here we go.”

While it’s a dream come true for Kistler, for others, it might be a nightmare. Even Kistler, an experienced rock climber, said she wasn’t sure how she’d react.

“When I got the call, I was curious to see what my reaction, what my heart would do, and I think I’m ready because I didn’t freak out. I was just excited.”

Kistler will be tandem jumping with an experienced BASE jumper, but she said the trick with anything dealing with heights is trusting the gear and just taking a leap of faith.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For those not looking to make the leap, spectators are welcome and can watch for free.