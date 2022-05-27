CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In the wake of the Texas school shooting this week, leaders from all walks of life in West Virginia and elsewhere are wondering about how to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

In a radio interview this week, Bishop Mark Brennan from the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston called on Governor Jim Justice to hold a Special Session of the legislature. The purpose would be to consider a ban on assault weapons in the Mountain State. This comes in the aftermath of the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas this week when 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman with an AR-15 style rifle. Despite the horrific tragedy, people on both sides of the aisle in West Virginia doubt the legislature will be called in.

“Well, I don’t think that’s very likely to happen, given the makeup of the Legislature. I don’t think there’s going to be a real strong desire for us to be tackling gun control in a Special Session,” said Del. Chris Pritt, (R) Kanawha.

“There are conversations we need to have like expanding mental health care. Looking into things a lot of folks agree on like background checks, but unfortunately, we’re never able to have that discussion,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

Governor Justice remains ill and was not available for comment today, but a spokesman says he will address the Texas matter at some point. We did reach out to Bishop Brennan today for further comment on his radio interview and call for a Special Session on guns, but he was not available.