West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers improve; survivor shares chilling story of near-death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s overall COVID-19 numbers continue to move in a better direction, though public health officials still advise caution.

There were 689 new cases in the past day, and there are slightly more than 9,000 active cases. 746 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. These indicators have dropped sharply in the past three weeks. The governor’s office is underscoring the danger is still out there, with testimonials from people who nearly died.

“I had to take 160 shots in my stomach for blood clots. It was tough on my family. My family one minute, one day was told that I’d be doing great. The next minute the doctor would tell her I wasn’t going to make it,” said Christopher Holmes, who survived COVID-19.

Christopher Holmes is 44, from Sissonville, who decided not to get vaccinated. He lost 110 pounds during a three-month hospital stay. State health officials say there are ways you can avoid his fate.

“The most important protection that we can give is through full vaccination and a booster dose, if and when eligible,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

“If you are feeling sick whether you think it’s COVID or the flu, you should go get tested before you join any events indoors with family or friends,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, WV Public Health Officer.

To underscore the continuing threat, the vast majority of the state’s county alert map remains red and orange, signaling high rates of COVID transmission.

“Health officials now say you can get both a flu shot and a COVID vaccine at the same time. The only caution is, one dose goes in one arm, the other vaccine goes in the other arm,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.