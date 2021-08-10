West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers spike for a second straight day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After a weekend of heavy testing and vaccine distribution, the latest numbers have spiked again.

The Mountain State has recorded 457 new cases, since Monday. Active cases are now topping 4,200. That’s nearly five times what they were a month ago. The Delta variant cases are up to 161, a 25% increase in the past week. And that’s projected to worsen.

“It spreads much faster. It spreads like Chicken Pox. It spreads within social network groups. And every place that has seen the Delta variant really take hold, there is a very explosive growth in the number of new cases,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

As of today 36 of the Mountain State’s 55 counties are now in the red, orange, or gold categories, signaling high rates of COVID-19 transmission. Public health officials are hammering home their usual advice about wearing masks when you can, washing hands and keeping your distance, and more.

“How important getting vaccinated is. And we do want to remind people that we do have vaccines in the state and also at the pharmacies. And also to remind people to get tested. We still have a lot of free testing events around the state. And if you have any symptoms to get tested,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia Public Health Officer.

On some brighter notes, West Virginia has had zero COVID-19 deaths in the past day. And fully 69-percent of those eligible for vaccinations, have received at least one shot.

With a sharp increase in Delta variant cases, comes a sharp increase in hospitalizations. As of today, more than 260 West Virginians are in hospitals with COVID-19. That’s triple the number from just one month ago.