West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers take a turn in the right direction

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As more people lined up to get tested and vaccinated Tuesday, West Virginia is showing some of the most improved COVID-19 numbers in months.

While it was projected the Mountain State would hit the 4,000-death milestone this week, the total is still just short of that. There are more than 700 new cases in the past day, and the active cases are at more than 9,800. Those numbers have not been that low since mid-August. Still, public health officials are urging people to take precautions.

“We need to, you know, keep our guard up. We don’t want to be too casual with it. The best thing that people can do is, again, is vaccinate. Because, you know, even if you vaccinate and you still get it, it’s going to be a much milder case, less likely to go in the hospital,” said Dr. Angie Settle, R.N., of West Virginia Health Right.

Many are coming to the WV Health Right for booster shots and statewide, more than 32,000 people have taken the extra dose. At times the testing line was long, including a woman who brought her granddaughter in for a test.

“They were out of school all week for the cleaning of a school in Boone County. So she needs to be tested so she can go back next Monday,” said Freida Burgess, who was getting her granddaughter tested.

When asked, “Why do you think it’s so important to get tested for COVID?” Burgess’s granddaughter, Macy Malcolm said “So you know you’re not sick and you can go to school.”

Forty-four of the state’s 55 counties are still red or orange, signaling the highest rates of COVID-19 transmission.

“People ages 12 and older in West Virginia are eligible for vaccinations. As of today, 58% of the people in that age group are now fully vaccinated,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.