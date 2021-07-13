West Virginia’s Dr. Rahul Gupta to be nominated as national Drug Czar

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice confirms Dr. Rahul Gupta is set to be nominated by President Joe Biden this afternoon, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, to be the next director of the National Drug Control Policy Office at the White House.

Gupta is a former West Virginia Public Health Officer and a former Kanawha-Charleston Health Director. He is best known for helping guide West Virginia through some of the worst days in the opioid crisis. Gupta then went on to work for the March of Dimes.

“It is great news that President Biden is going to nominate as our chief drug czar all across our country a West Virginian, Dr. Gupta,” Justice said.

Justice praised the work Gupta has done to help curb the opioid crisis in the Mountain State.

“A man that did incredible work here on the opioids,” Justice said. “To have him plugged into that position can only make things better and better for West Virginia.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) says Gupta would bring more than a decade of extensive experience to the effort to end the nation’s drug epidemic.

“Dr. Rahul Gupta’s nomination to serve as the Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy means someone with firsthand knowledge of the opioid crisis, especially in West Virginia, will be coordinating the national fight against the drug epidemic that continues to ravage our nation. West Virginia has continued to lead the country in drug overdose rates for over 20 years. Dr. Gupta will bring over a decade of extensive experience combatting the drug epidemic to ONDCP – the office charged with addressing the drug epidemic that has killed over 90,000 Americans just last year. He will also be the first physician in charge of ONDCP, bringing needed medical knowledge to this public health crisis.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)