West Virginia’s eastern panhandle sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced today there has been a spike of cases in Berkeley and Jefferson Counties in the Eastern Panhandle.

That has been a trouble spot since the beginning of the pandemic, given the proximity of that area to Washington, DC and it’s heavily populated Maryland and Virginia suburbs.

Just yesterday there were 35 new positive COVID-19 cases in Berkeley and Jefferson counties. Those two counties alone account for nearly a quarter of all the positive cases in the state.

“I have directed our National Guard to go and to go within hours. And to report back to me first thing in the morning, as to all their findings from the standpoint of their assistance with the health people there, and any and everything that they can come up with,” said Gov. Jim Justice, R-West Virginia.

During the briefing it was mentioned that Japan has a COVID-19 death rate only 2% of the United States’ death toll. Health officials say the Japanese are far more vigilant about wearing face masks and we should be too.

“If we don’t do this, and if we don’t socially, physically distance, then am very worried as I know others in-state are and the governor, that we could have outbreaks,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Despite the new concerns in the Eastern Panhandle, the governor ordered public pools in West Virginia could reopen on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

“In the past Governor Justice said he was opposed to making mask-wearing mandatory in West Virginia. But given the recent spike in Berkeley and Jefferson counties, he might make it mandatory in just those two communities,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

