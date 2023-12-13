CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Do your tastes align with the rest of the Mountain State?

Two recent studies sought to find West Virginia’s favorite things when it comes to Christmas. According to Google search research by CasinoSweeps, West Virginians’ favorite Christmas song is the polarizing “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey. According to the research, the song is searched for almost twice as much as any other Christmas song in the state and is also the top Christmas song in the country.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Following the Mariah Carey hit were:

#2 – Jingle Bells

#3 – Silent Night

#4 – Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

#5 – Frosty the Snowman

West Virginians don’t care for national favorites “Somewhere Only We Know” (#2 in U.S.) and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (#5 in U.S.). Even though it wasn’t on the top list nationally, West Virginia’s fifth-place pick “Frosty the Snowman” makes sense because it was written by West Virginia native Walter Rollins.

As far as candy, a study of more than 16,000 respondents by CandyStore.com determined that West Virginia’s favorite Christmas candy is peppermint bark, and the state isn’t alone. Ten other states also prefer peppermint bark, according to the study.

West Virginia’s other holiday favorite treats were: