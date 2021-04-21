West Virginia’s first-ever LEGO festival coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – After being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, new dates have finally been set for West Virginia’s first-ever LEGO festival.

The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Festival is scheduled to come to the Mountain State for the first time at June 12-13 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

The organization says at events in other states hundreds of LEGO fans show up to enjoy live LEGO builds, meet professional LEGO artists, and see incredible LEGO creations.

According to BrickUniverse, the festival will follow the guidelines West Virginia has set for festivals and events, including making larger event spaces and aisles to allow for social distancing. There will also be limited capacity and time sessions to manage crowds. Festival officials say more details on COVID-19 guidelines will be available in the coming weeks and all changes that have been made due to COVID-19 are subject to change based on guidance from state government and health officials.

BrickUniverse says some attractions include:

LEGO City: Massive LEGO City Creations built by top LEGO artists

LEGO Retail: several specialized merchants selling LEGO merchandise, minifigures, custom accessories, and goodies

LEGO Spaceships: Out of this world LEGO Nasa creations built by Lia Chan

The World in Bricks: Over 50 world landmarks built in LEGO by Rocco Buttliere

Brick Superheroes and Villains: Several Creations depicting everyone’s favorite heroes and villains in LEGO; including Batman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Ironman, and Captain America

And more!

A LEGO display at the LEGO BrickUniverse fan convention on Saturday, June 11, 2016, at Plano Centre in Plano, Texas. (Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News)

Tickets are on sale now and the organization expects they will sell out due to limited capacity, so early booking is advised. Tickets are available online for $14.99.