West Virginia’s ‘Joyful Night’ goes virtual

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says the annual Joyful Night celebration is going virtual this year.

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. The governor and first lady Cathy Justice say the evening will feature several holiday traditions as well as performances by West Virginians” from near and far” to ring in the holiday season.

The virtual event will be broadcast statewide on the West Virginia Channel. Live-streams will also be available on the Justices’ social media platforms.

If you’re unable to watch the event live, it will be available on-demand or on the listed social media platforms after it concludes.

The Joyful Night program will include holiday messages from the Justices, and West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith will serve as the event emcee. The governor and first lady will also perform a traditional reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and light the state’s Christmas tree, which was furnished by Raymond and Melinda Dowdy of Tornado. Raymond is a Navy veteran and donated the tree in honor of all veterans across the Mountain State.

The winners of the state’s Student Ornament Contest will also be announced at the event.

Musical performances will include the Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights, Carter Miller of Huntington, Rocky and Nina Hebb of Elkins, and the Exit 5 Jazz Combo from Musselman High School. The National Anthem will be performed by West Virginia State Police Trooper Carlton Smith will perform the National Anthem and National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. James Hoyer will perform the Pledge of Allegiance. Reverend Dr. Matthew Watts will lead the event prayer.