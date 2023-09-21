CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A shortage of medical care in rural West Virginia is one of the state’s biggest health problems, but more assistance is becoming available.

Boone Memorial Health in Danville was just awarded a $3 million grant from Congress. The goal is to expand medical services in rural areas of Lincoln, Boone, Logan and Kanawha counties.

There will be a drive-thru clinic, a fitness center and community health education classes, in addition to standard medical care. In the past two decades, more than 200 rural hospitals have closed across the nation.

This grant is seen as a dose of prevention.

“Particularly rural communities have higher incidences of health disparities. They have issues with transportation. All kinds of barriers that get, make it difficult for people to get access to the care that they need,” said Ray Harrell, of Boone Memorial Health.

Some rural hospitals offer services unique to their regions, such as black lung clinics near the coal fields. Boone Memorial Health also has a thriving program to treat people with substance use disorder.

According to an organization known as Becker’s Healthcare, nine rural hospitals in West Virginia are in danger of closing because of financial problems. Last year, those hospitals cared for 30% of the patient population in this state.