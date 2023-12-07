CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Congressional leaders from the Mountain State are calling for a commemorative stamp to honor an American legend from West Virginia.

Brigadier General Charles Elwood “Chuck” Yeager passed away on Dec. 7, 2020. As it has been three years since his passing, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito say he is now eligible to have a commemorative postage stamp issued in his honor.

The senators sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy encouraging him to issue the commemorative stamp.

Born and raised in Lincoln County, West Virginia, Yeager was a WWII fighting ace, a test pilot and the first human to break the sound barrier – a feat profiled in the famous book and movie, “The Right Stuff.”

His widow Victoria Yeager is gathering letters of support for the stamp and will deliver them to Washington sometime in the new year.