West Virginia’s total COVID-19 cases surpass 400K

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says West Virginia has now topped 400,000 COVID-19 cases since the state’s first case was reported March 17, 2020. At that time, West Virginia was the last state in the nation to have a confirmed case of coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 15,687 active COVID-19 cases statewide. The number continues to drop after spiking above 20,000 on Monday.

Health officials are reporting 5,453 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 14 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 401,796 cases and 5,590 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

HHR has confirmed the following deaths of a 64-year old female from Raleigh County, a 65-year old male from Braxton County, an 81-year old male from Mason County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Marshall County, an 82-year old female from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Marshall County, an 86-year old male from Wood County, a 47-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from Grant County, an 86-year old male from Marshall County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, a 73-year old female from Wood County, and a 66-year old male from Putnam County.

WV COVID-19 data for Jan. 20, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (94), Berkeley (1,186), Boone (268), Braxton (80), Brooke (164), Cabell (934), Calhoun (36), Clay (76), Doddridge (36), Fayette (517), Gilmer (37), Grant (91), Greenbrier (286), Hampshire (167), Hancock (191), Hardy (125), Harrison (532), Jackson (79), Jefferson (536), Kanawha (1,565), Lewis (110), Lincoln (162), Logan (325), Marion (498), Marshall (338), Mason (123), McDowell (104), Mercer (478), Mineral (243), Mingo (222), Monongalia (848), Monroe (133), Morgan (136), Nicholas (223), Ohio (402), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (57), Pocahontas (48), Preston (217), Putnam (546), Raleigh (935), Randolph (289), Ritchie (52), Roane (117), Summers (77), Taylor (109), Tucker (16), Tyler (89), Upshur (159), Wayne (371), Webster (35), Wetzel (128), Wirt (54), Wood (663), Wyoming (328).

WV County Alert System map for Jan. 20, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 915 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 215 of them are in the ICU, and 125 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 15 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with one in the ICU. No children are currently on ventilators.

12,553 cases of the Delta variant and 602 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 380,519 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: