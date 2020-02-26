Weston pulls together to help take city to next step in town makeover competition

WESTON, WV (WBOY) – The City of Weston is one step closer to getting a new look thanks to HGTV.

Community members in Weston applied to the network to be selected for a city makeover earlier this year and organized the creation of a video to apply.

Earlier this week, organizers Jena Whiston and Ashley Montgomery signed a confidentiality agreement as the city takes the next step in the application process.

Whiston exclusively told 12 News that although she is nervous, the excitement and pride she feels about the competition totally outweighs that.

“Even if we don’t win, we still won.” Jena Whiston

She went on to explain that the support from the community in Weston has been nothing short of astonishing. Whiston said that after they pulled as much support as they could by going to the local schools and hosting meetings, they took it one step further by making their Facebook page.

“We were mostly just a bunch of moms who wanted to see good for the communities.”

Halligan giving his official signature.

As the journey continued, they received word that those who appeared in the video would need release forms signed. Whiston explained that they went throughout the town, gathering all signatures from those that were needed; including Halligan, the Weston Fire Dog.

Members of the community also participated in a town clean up, taking to the streets with brooms, trash bags and other cleaning supplies. They collected more than 77 bags of trash.

Officials in Lewis County are glad to see the successful steps and said they’re ready to help.

“I just think it’s an incredible idea that they would just come in and totally renovate a town, and above all towns, we believe that we needed it, and we’d do anything in the world to make it happen,” said Lewis County Commission President Rod Wyman.

Whiston said that no matter what happens, a movement has been started in the community that won’t slow down any time soon.

The application video was put together in an impressive two and a half weeks. Montgomery said in a Facebook post that she never thought the outcome would have gone as far as it did.

“Our video has been viewed more than 7,400 times! There are over 800 members of this FB group! And, all because of the incredible support that you have shown,” Montgomery wrote. Some very exciting things are going to happen!”

Check out the Weston WV’s entry into the contest below:

