Wetzel County man dies at Marion County coal mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A coal miner from Wetzel County has died while working in a coal mine in Marion County.

According to a statement issued by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice, Trenten J. Dille, 26, of Littleton, was fatally injured overnight while working in the underground section of a Marion County Coal Resources mine.

“It is an absolute tragedy to lose this hard-working, dedicated young man. Cathy and I are heartbroken for his loved ones and fellow miners. We ask that you please keep this man in your prayers during this difficult time.” Statement from Governor and First Lady Justice

The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training continues to investigate the accident. Initial information indicates the edge or rib of a coal support pillar fell and struck Dille, a section foreman, the release states.