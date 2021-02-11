What are the signs to avoid scammers on online dating sites?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With many single people looking for romance around Valentine’s Day, the West Virginia Attorney General’s office is warning consumers to be cautious of romance scams on online dating sites.

WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says while most people who engage on these sites are other consumers using the sites as intended, some scammers might also be active on the sites.

“The time around Valentine’s Day may be a great time to utilize online dating, but it pays to remember that there are a lot of heartless people who only see dollar signs when they look at you,” Morrisey said. “Romance scam victims have been robbed of their life savings, so all we’re saying is, use the utmost caution when you go online.”

The attorney general’s office says scammers may pretend to be interested in or “profess strong feelings toward” an unsuspecting person with the intention of taking their money. Morrisey says they may claim to need money to cover expenses from trying to meet the other person, to get into the United States or to get out of some alleged emergency. However, these scammers are actually pocketing the money. According to the attorney general’s office, some consumers have lost thousands of dollars from being scammed on dating sites.

Some tips Morrisey says to avoid being scammed include:

Researching the person’s background, including their company, school, etc.

Do not wire money to someone without verifying their authenticity or why they are asking for the money.

Do not send money by cash or gift cards because those funds cannot be recovered. Morrisey says funds sent by wire transfer can also be lost unless the transfer is canceled before pickup.

Be wary of anyone who makes excuses such as having “something come up” when making plans to meet in person, especially after they have received money.

Watch for any signs of the person attempting to make the consumer feel isolated or cut off from their family and friends. Morrisey says being told not to tell others about the match is a red flag.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of an online dating scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.