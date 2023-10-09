CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Halloween is right around the corner, and what better way to get into the spirit of it all than to decorate for it?

According to a new study by Lombardo Homes, West Virginians love their Halloween decorations.

West Virginia is only beaten by Utah in the states that decorate the most for Halloween. The other states in the top 10 include New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Delaware, Wyoming, Nebraska, Vermont, Maine and Colorado.

Residents of the Mountain State love to decorate with ghosts, according to the study. Ghosts are actually only number 10 in Americans’ favorite Halloween decorations. The list goes:

Pumpkins Corn stalks Skeletons Black cats Witches Tombstones Spiders and spiderwebs Crows Bats Ghosts

The majority of people start decorating between Oct. 1 and 7, with 48% decorating in a spooky style, and 47% decorating in a fun style. According to the study, 55% will carve pumpkins.