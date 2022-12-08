CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for.

Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia.

The top 10 trending “near me” searches in the area include:

Cheapest gas near me Where to eat near me Places to swim near me Gas prices near me Food pantry near me Prom dresses near me Amish furniture near me Weather radar near me Job openings near me Home health care near me

The website says the Charleston area is the only place in the United States that had “Amish furniture” as a top trending “near me” search. Charleston was one of four areas with “places to swim” as another top trending “near me” search. The three other areas include: Chattanooga, Tennessee; Portland, Maine; and Spokane, Washington.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Charleston’s top trending animal was the “Pallas cat.” Charleston’s top trending recipe was “turkey meatloaf.”

The most searched-for music genre in the Charleston area was country.