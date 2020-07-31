What happened? WV health officials release timeline of nursing home outbreak

PRINCETON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is providing more details of an outbreak of COVID-19 at Princeton Health Care Center.

The release of the case file’s timeline follows questions as to whether the department acted quickly enough to contain the outbreak.

DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch says the organization was already working on an outbreak case after an employee tested positive in late June. Crouch says the center did everything necessary to successfully prevent the outbreak from spreading, and the current outbreak is not linked to this employee.

An initial positive case was confirmed to the WV DHHR June 30. Crouch says the employee, who had been in contact with a confirmed case outside the nursing home, was asymptomatic and last worked June 21.

Following the first positive test, DHHR contacted the health care center and Princeton Health Care Center conducted its own testing beginning next morning. The testing confirmed one additional case on July 4 and the positive employee and another employee considered a close contact were both sent home.

“The nursing home did a beautiful job, a terrific job in trying to make sure that patients were kept safe and employees were kept safe,” Crouch said.

According to a statement from Princeton Health Care Center, the facility had requested assistance from the DHHR following this positive case, but the request was denied.

All of the results from the center’s July 1 testing came back by July 7, and all 102 patients tested negative. Also, 187 of the 188 employees also tested negative, with the case confirmed July 4 being the only positive test.

Crouch says July 13 results from a second follow-up also all came back negative. An employee then developed symptoms July 15. While that employee tested negative, the DHHR says they decided to leave the outbreak case open.

The DHHR learned a patient who had been transferred to the hospital tested positive for the virus July 17. According to Crouch, the DHHR says the center was contacted to set up a second round of testing that day, and the DHHR conducted a third and fourth round of testing between July 23 and July 28.

Wednesday, Crouch said contact tracing has linked the outbreak at Princeton Health Care Center to travel to Myrtle Beach. However, Compton says the facility was not informed about this link.

We understand per a media release that it has been determined that our COVID outbreak is related to travel to the Myrtle Beach area. That information has not been given to PHCC by any health officials. After an employee tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in July, our team requested assistance and mass testing from local and state health officials on and before July 7, 2020. We were denied such testing per local and state health officials. We were also told in writing, by a Regional Epidemiologist, “At this time our outbreak guideline does not recommend to do the repeat testing of staff and residents and the state lab would not be able to handle those specimens.” Our team called other labs to try to secure mass testing as well. We were unable to do the testing on our own because the labs in our area/state were backlogged and they at that time did not have the supplies that were needed. STEFANIE COMPTON, RN, BHSA, NHA – PRINCETON HEALTH CARE CENTER ADMINISTRATOR

Princeton Health Care Center Administrator Stefanie Compton confirmed 38 active cases of COVID-19 as of July 30, with seven people displaying symptoms although they have received negative results on recent tests.

All confirmed and suspected residents are being isolated in designated COVID-19 areas, according to the center. Since March, 46 people at the center have tested positive for the virus.

In a press conference shortly before the governor’s COVID-19 briefing, Democratic Nominee for Governor, Ben Salango, said Justice and state health officials did not move fast enough to contain the outbreak.

“You know after the Governor came out and said that he always runs to the fire, we specifically referenced that instance in Princeton, and then we learned that he didn’t at all. That the fire had been going on for quite sometime before it actually got his attention.”

In the governor’s briefing, Crouch said the DHHR is working to be open and transparent, and the accusations are political. He says he will not allow the DHHR used as a political tool in the election.

“We have not always been right and we have not always been perfect, but we will admit it when we are wrong. In this case, everything was done right,” Crouch said.

