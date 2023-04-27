CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Google and other search engines are important tools when it comes to many things, and one of those things is health.

According to a study by Registered Nursing, West Virginians search for “flu symptoms” the most out of a variety of health-related questions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Other states that search for flu symptoms the most include: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Other questions people search for include: how many calories should I get; concussion symptoms; kidney stone symptoms; ADHA symptoms; and anxiety symptoms, according to the study.

Register Nursing says they used more than 100 Google search terms over the past year. They say they did not include COVID-19 because it would be the top search for most states.