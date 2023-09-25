CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In April 2023, West Virginia University became the first higher-education institution in the Mountain State to ditch standardized testing requirements, which include the ACT and SAT.

The lack of standardized testing requirements even extends to institutions like Princeton University, which U.S. News & World Report called the best college in the nation. First-year and transfer applicants do not have to submit SAT or ACT scores through 2025, according to Princeton University’s website.

According to data gathered by WiseVoter, West Virginia’s SAT scores are the lowest in the U.S., but the state has the 10th highest rate of student participation, with 84% taking the SAT.

The highest score a student can get on the SAT is 1,600 in two sections: math and evidence-based reading and writing. The lowest you can get is 400, and to get to 1,600, you have to get 800 in both sections.

West Virginia’s average SAT score is 938. The average math score is 456 and the average reading and writing score is 481, according to WiseVoter data.

On the other end, the ACT uses a scale of one to 36. There are four sections of the test: English, math, reading and science.

According to WiseVoter, West Virginia does better on the ACT with an average score of 20.5. This places the state at number 26.