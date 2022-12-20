(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State?

A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday foods. With the data, Crestline created a list with all 50 states.

Below are the most popular and least popular Christmas foods in West Virginia and its neighboring states Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

State Favorite Least Favorite West Virginia Ham Brie Kentucky Scalloped potatoes Cranberries Maryland Fruitcake Candy canes Ohio Candy canes Persimmon pudding Pennsylvania Roast beef Goose Virginia Brie Goose The favorite and least favorite foods in West Virginia and its neighboring states, according to Crestline.

Crestline also provided information on holiday drinking habits in the United States.

They found that Americans drink more on Christmas than on Thanksgiving. Americans have an average of 3.3 drinks on the December 25th holiday.

West Virginians have an average of 3.4 drinks on Christmas.

Crestline also found that Ohio is among the states that drink the most during Christmas. Ohioans have an average of 4.2 drinks on the holiday.

Survey respondents said their favorite holiday drinks include hot chocolate, eggnog and hot apple cider while the least favorites were mulled wine, hot buttered rum and hot toddies.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bonus: Favorite Christmas cookies

Since baking is a tradition near and dear to many Americans’ hearts, Crestline also ranked the favorite Christmas cookies in the United States. Here are the top 10:

Chocolate chip Sugar cookie Fudge M&M cookie Snickerdoodle Butter cookie Shortbread Gingerbread Peanut butter blossom Almond cookie

From Sept. 26 to Oct. 4, 2022, Crestline surveyed 2,174 Americans on their holiday food preferences. The respondents were 47% men, 50% women, and 3% nonbinary or preferred not to say. The generational breakdown includes 13% Baby Boomer, 24% Gen X, 46% Millennial, and 17% Gen Z.

To view the full report, click here.