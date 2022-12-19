CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Many classic films have been made in West Virginia: “The Silence of the Lambs”, “The Deer Hunter”, “Matewan” and more. But one film made in West Virginia has made the most money.

Not adjusting for inflation, J. J. Abrams’ “Super 8” made the most money for any movie shot in the Mountain State, according to a study conducted by Dish. The locations shot include Weirton, Wheeling, Follansbee and New Cumberland.

The film made $127 million at the box office.

30 of the top-grossing films were action films, 10 were drama, five were comedies, four were adventure and two were horror movies.

The top 10 states with the highest-grossing films shot in their state, domestically, include:

State Movie Box Office Revenue (Domestic) 1. Georgia “Avengers: Endgame” $858.4 million 2. New York “Spider-Man: No Way Home” $814.1 million 3. Hawaii “Avatar” $760.5 million 4. California “Titanic” $659.3 million 5. Louisiana “Jurassic World” $652.3 million 6. Ohio “The Avengers” $623.3 million 7. Illinois “The Dark Knight” $534.9 million 8. Pennsylvania “The Dark Knight Rises” $448.1 million 9. New Jersey “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” $424.7 million 10. North Carolina “Iron Man 3” $409 million Table Courtesy: Dish and BoxOfficeMojo

West Virginia is in the bottom 10. Those states and films include:

State Movie Box Office Revenue (Domestic) 51. Iowa “The Bridges of Madison County” $71.5 million 50. New Hampshire “Jumanji” $100.5 million 49. Minnesota “Airport” $100.5 million 48. Nebraska “Terms of Endearment” $108.4 million 47. Alaska “Dr. Dolittle 2” $113 million 46. Idaho “Wild Wild West” $113.8 million 45. Delaware “The Village” $114.2 million 44. West Virginia “Super 8” $127 million 43. Wyoming “Django Unchained” $162.8 million 42. Missouri “Gone Girl” $167.8 million Table Courtesy: Dish

As of Dec. 19, 2022, these are the top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide, according to BoxOfficeMojo.