CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Other characters were not fast enough to catch up to West Virginia’s favorite video game character.

West Virginia’s most searched-for video game character is Sonic the Hedgehog, according to a study conducted by 6Takarakuji. They say Sonic was searched for around 3,600 times monthly.

Sonic rose to popularity in the 1990s as a competitor to Nintendo’s flagship character, Mario. Sonic’s first game, “Sonic the Hedgehog,” was released in 1991 and published by Sega.

The study says Sonic the Hedgehog is followed by Pac-Man, Pikachu from “Pokémon,” Kirby from the “Kirby” franchise and Kratos from “God of War.”

They say the study was found by using Google search data from the past five years to find who was searched for the most.