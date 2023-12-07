CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One of the best — and easiest — gifts to give someone this holiday season: a candle.

Candles come in all different types of scents: fruity, spicy, woody, floral and more. The options are endless.

But what candle scent do West Virginians want the most?

According to a study by Shane Co. found that the Mountain State’s favorite candle scent is pumpkin, which is also the most popular in the U.S.

The other states, including D.C., where pumpkin is the favorite include Arkansas, D.C., Delaware, Idaho, Maine, Mississippi, New Mexico and Rhode Island.

Other popular scents include vanilla, lavender, lemon, rose, citrus, coconut, gardenia and peppermint.