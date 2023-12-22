CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — What are you sipping on this holiday season?

The average 21+ American will have three alcoholic drinks during the winter holidays, according to the American Addiction Centers, but what are West Virginians most likely to be drinking?

A study by the travel website Upgraded Points set out to determine the most popular holiday beverage in each state. However, another study by Tasting Table got conflicting results.

Based on Upgraded Points’ study, West Virginia and America as a whole had the same favorite drink—Christmas punch, which usually consists of sparkling wine, ginger ale and juice, such as apple and cranberry.

If you’re looking for Christmas punch inspiration, West Virginia held a punch contest for its birthday in June and picked four winners. Although the punches are not inherently Christmassy, they are festive and can be enjoyed with or without alcohol.

A different study by Tasting Table found that West Virginia’s favorite holiday drink is eggnog and that a poinsettia is the most-searched for drink in America.

The two studies used different methods to find West Virginia’s favorite cocktail, accounting for the different results; one used overall number of searches over the last year, and the other tracked the increase in searches during December.

Each state’s most searched for holiday cocktail. (Image Credit: Upgraded Points)

Cocktails that saw the highest search increase in December (Courtesy: Tasting Table)

You can see the results for both studies for all states in the graphics above.