CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With Halloween right around the corner, people will be snuggling up on the couch to watch their favorite scary movie, and is there anyone who is more synonymous with the horror genre than Stephen King?

King, also known as “The King of Horror,” was born in 1947 in Bangor, Maine. While he is primarily an author, adaptations of his work to the big and little screen are just as, if not more popular than his literary works. So much so that the adaptation of King’s 1982 novella, “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” has since gone on to become IMDb’s favorite film of all time.

According to a study by Dish Network, West Virginia’s favorite Stephen King movie is 1982’s “Creepshow,” directed by horror icon, George A. Romero. The Mountain State is the only state to have this film be their most searched-for.

West Virginia’s neighbors to the east and the west are mostly interested in a clown called Pennywise. Ohio and Pennsylvania’s most searched-for are “It” and Kentucky’s is “It Chapter Two.” Virginia’s is “Misery,” Maryland’s is “The Dead Zone” and D.C.’s is “1408.”