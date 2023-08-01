CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Superheroes are everywhere; dozens of movies involving caped crusaders come out every year.

As of July 2023, moviegoers have seen “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Flash,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” to name a few.

According to CasinosSweeps, West Virginia’s favorite superhero movie is “Guardians of the Galaxy,” followed up by “Avengers: Endgame,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “The Dark Knight.”

Other films in the U.S. that are very popular include: “Thor: Ragnarok,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Big Hero 6,” ” Batman Begins” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe dominates the top 10 in the U.S. with eight of the films being a part of the MCU.

CasinosSweeps said they used search data between June 2019 and May 2023 for superhero movies.